Sylvester Stallone Had a ‘Reawakening’ After Nearly Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone was really close to getting divorced from Jennifer Flavin but he’s calling that reconciliation now as a “reawakening.” Back in August, Flavin filed for divorce amid rumors that their relationship was rocked. The key thing at the center of conflict reportedly was the family dog. Now, Stallone and Flavin have been putting their issues aside and gotten back together. Those divorce proceedings were dismissed by their lawyers.

Now Stallone, 76, is opening up about this “near-divorce” situation. He’s talking about some lessons that he is learning about life, according to The Sunday Times. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” Stallone said. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.” The Rocky actor also started to review that relationship with his daughters. He said that he is really determined to be a truly attentive father, according to InsideNoVa.

Sylvester Stallone Starts Focusing On Relationship With His Daughters, Wife

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” Stallone said. “I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘OK, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives’.” The action actor also said that he goes out of his way to ask the three daughters about their lives. “I ask them about their day, and they started at first a little monosyllabic,” he said. “Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.’ ‘Oh, my God. I’ve never heard that before in my life’. When a daughter knows you care, she’s there forever.”

A month after filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin reconciled. A representative of the actor said in a statement, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.” These days, while he’s working on this relationship, Stallone is gearing up for the first season of Tulsa King to be on TV. This is the first television series in his entire life that Stallone has been a star on.

But that’s not the only TV program that will have the Stallone name on it. In fact, the Stallone family is set to star in a new series for Paramount+. While word has leaked out about the show, the streaming network has not officially announced what the show will be about. This new show will offer a new look at the Stallone family. It will be a reality show and we’ll have to see what the details are all about.