Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce

Sylvester Stallone made his first public appearance since the news broke that he and his wife of 25 years are calling it quits. Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from the iconic actor last week.

The Rocky actor made a surprise appearance at a screening for his next film, Samaritan. An Amazon Prime original film where Stallone plays an aging superhero. The screening took place at AMC Empire 25 in New York City Thursday night.

The premiere marked the first time Stallone stepped out into the public since Flavin filed for divorce last Friday. He kept the appearance simple and did not issue any public statements at the event.

Stallone did issue a brief statement to People in the aftermath of the announcement. He said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

The married couple had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year in May. At the time, Stallone described his wife as an “incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient, woman.” Flavin also said, “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

However, earlier this week when the news broke of the divorce, Flavin was singing a different tune. Despite the dissolution of marriage, Stallone and Flavin still appear to hold respect for each other.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” Flavin said. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than the 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The Next Steps for Stallone and Flavin

Reports have surfaced that behind the scenes the marriage has been troubled for some time. A source told People they, “had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split.”

“It really wasn’t just one issue that made her file for divorce,” another source said. “They have had lots of issues for years and she just had enough.” The same source added that Flavin and Stallone continue “having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve,” and that Flavin felt she was “spinning in a circle.”

Divorce is never easy. And it appears both Stallone and Flavin are doing their best to move on from the situation.

Samaritan went live for streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, August 26th. The story revolves around a young man who comes to the realization that a famed superhero, who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, may in fact still be around. Stallone plays the part of Samaritan a.k.a. Joe Smith, the retired superhero. He also serves as producer for the new film.