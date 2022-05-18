Sylvester Stallone Marks 25th Anniversary With His ‘Amazing’ Wife in Touching Post

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is feeling all the love today. Today the 75-year-old celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The actor posted the announcement on Tuesday, penning a heartfelt message to his wife via Instagram.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” the Rocky star wrote alongside several pics of the pair. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

Meanwhile, Flavin also gushed about her husband when she commented on his post, “Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!”

The 53-year-old model later celebrated the occasion with a post dedicated to Stallone on her Instagram. “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!” Flavin wrote. “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Together the two share three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia. As it turns out, their daughters couldn’t be more supportive of their parents. They also took to social media to commemorate the anniversary.

Sylvester Stallone shares the love with his followers

“Twenty-five years together,” Sistine wrote under a throwback picture of her parents on her Instagram. Scarlet also uploaded an old pic of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin sharing a sweet moment, writing, “25 years.”

A proud girl dad, and family man through and through, Stallone never misses a chance to dote on the women in his life. Last year, he also posted a heartfelt message to his wife on their 24th anniversary.

In November, Stallone publicly supported Sophia and Sistine’s podcast when he wrote, “UNWAXED podcast … our girls are amazing … maybe it’s genetic? Don’t miss another episode if you want to have wonderful entertainment.”

When all three daughters were named Miss Golden Globe in 2017, Stallone gave all the credit to his wife. “I’m stunned that life has moved by so quickly, and my daughters turned out so wonderfully,” he shared in an interview. “I have to give Jennifer all the credit.”

Stallone’s fans will soon see him on the screen in Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Tulsa King.” Fittingly, Stallone plays the mob boss character, Dwight. The new Paramount original series is the latest series from Sheridan, who’s backed projects like “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and “1883.”

“Tulsa King” marks Stallone’s first significant lead in a television series. However, he had guest spots on several classic shows such as “Police Story” and “Kojak” back in the ’70s. More recently, he appeared in “This Is Us.”