Sylvester Stallone Once Turned Down This Ridiculous Amount for a ‘Rambo’ Movie in the 1980s

In the 1980s, action icon Sylvester Stallone rejected a staggering $34 million offer to make another Rambo film. Even though the veteran actor and filmmaker is reportedly worth $500 million, he says he regrets turning it down. “I turned down 34 [million],” he told The Hollywood Reporter. The amount would be worth around 85 million in 2022 dollars.

“We were doing Rambo III. We thought it was going to be the biggest hit — this was before it came out. And I was paid a fortune for it. Then they go, ”We want Rambo IV. Here it is: Pay or play, 34.” I go, ”Let’s not jump the gun here…” Stallone regrets his hubris. “For real. That’s not a joke. Oh boy, what an idiot. Now I think about that and … wow.”

Sylvester Stallone is one of the few actors to have starred in a film that has topped the box office consecutively over six decades. He is fully aware of his success, pointing out the role that puts him into a Box Office champ in the 2020s. “The shark counts,” he joked, referring to his voice-acting role in 2021’s Suicide Squad.

Sylvester Stallone on feeling his age

Even though Stallone is 76, he claims he is still young at heart. “The only way I really feel my age is because I’ve had so many injuries, he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve had five back operations, three neck fusions, both shoulders done, knees, ankles, fist — you name it. It’s been more than 25 times that I’ve been put out. So that I feel. But after I warm up, I feel really good. I don’t run out of gas.”

Sylvester Stallone played John Rambo in five movies, the most recent being 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood. However, this film was not received well by critics. However, the action franchise still has a devoted following. Rambo fans celebrated the 40th anniversary of the movie last month by descending on the town where it was filmed in Canada. The town of Hope, located in the Cascade Mountains two hours east of Vancouver and with a population below 7,000 served as the role of the fictional town Washington State for the 1982 movie.

The veteran star’s slate of upcoming projects

Not one to rest on his past success, Stallone has a full slate of upcoming projects. His new tv series, Tulsa King, drops on November 13th. He’s also set to star in a new Expendables film next year. Sylvester and his family are also filming their Paramount+ reality TV show with the same team behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

His wife, Jennifer, filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage. They have three daughters together: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. He has a son, Seargeoh, 43, with ex-Sasha Czack and shares the late Sage Stallone with her as well. The news of the couple’s split sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Insiders were expecting a bitter divorce battle. However, just a month later the divorce was called off. The couple has since been pictured together, all smiles.