Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to Pelé in Throwback Photo

Sylvester Stallone crashed the Hollywood scene almost five decades ago, portraying a small-time boxer who somehow got a title shot. But a few years later, Sly also was in another sports-centric movie, playing soccer alongside Pelé.

Pelé died Thursday in his home country of Brazil. The greatest to play the game was 82. His death wasn’t a surprise, given that he’d been hospitalized since November as his body shut down from the ravages of colon cancer. His fans worldwide mourned his loss. And one of those fans was Sylvester Stallone.

Sly shared a vintage photo that showed a Hollywood action hero alongside one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century. The caption: PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man.”

Check out the photo and read on about the movie that brought these two icons together.

Sylvester Stallone, Pelé Starred in Victory

Do you remember the movie? It was Victory. And you could call it a version of The Longest Yard, except swap the sport and the setting. Victory told the story of a group of Allied prisoners in World War II. And the prisoners form a soccer team. (Since this story takes place in Germany, soccer is football.). Soon, they’re training for a match in occupied Paris against a German team.

The story was inspired by actual events that unfolded in Ukraine during World War II.

Sylvester Stallone portrayed an American named Robert Hatch, who was fighting with the Canadian Army. Hatch wanted to be on the football team because he figured he could use the distraction of a match to escape from the prison camp.

Michael Caine also starred as Captain John Colby, a former pro soccer player from England. Caine told reporters that the only reason he accepted the role was to work with Pele. Colby managed the prison soccer team. And Victory producers hired real-life soccer stars to play prisoners of war. That’s how Pele became involved. The soccer great also helped coordinate the action in the key match sequences.

Ouch! Sly Refused a Stunt Double During Movie

Sylvester Stallone played the team goalie. And he didn’t use a stunt double. Stallone broke one of his fingers trying to stop a Pele kick. He also separated his shoulder on another play.

Back in 2013, Stallone recalled his finger injury during an interview with the BBC. He described the moment as one of “the low points of my life” because Pele’s kick was “like a cannonball.”

“What a butt-kicking I got!” Sylvester Stallone told the BBC. “I still have a broken finger from trying to block a penalty by Pele.”

What’s worse is Pelé told Sly the kick was coming. And there still was nothing he could do. “I thought ‘It’s soccer, what’s the big deal? It’s easy.'”

The movie was a war drama told through sports. Stallone’s Hatch escaped the camp to contact the French Resistance. He intentionally gets himself recaptured, which sets up the escape of the entire POW team. The prisoners play to a draw with the German team. The fans storm the field in celebration and helped the prisoners run free of the stadium.

The movie didn’t do well at the domestic box office. But Sylvester Stallone always will have the memory of how he got a finger, albeit a broken one, from a Pelé kick.