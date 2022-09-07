Sylvester Stallone Posts Then vs. Now Pics With His Daughters

While taking a break from the drama surrounding his divorce from estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone shared a sweet then vs now snap of him and his daughters.

“ALWAYS KEEP PUNCHING,” Sylvester Stallone declared in the Instagram post’s caption. The top image features his daughters holding their fists up with their father while standing in a wrestling ring. The bottom photo is a current image of the Rocky icon with his three girls.

Fans shared their love and support for Sylvester Stallone and his family. “You’re a great role model, and a great father,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for your life.” Another fan declared, “keep punching champ!”

The latest social media post appears just weeks after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. She issued a statement about the situation. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married. I will always cherish the more than a 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

Flavin claimed in the divorce documents that Sylvester Stallone has been engaging in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets. This kind of act has negatively impacted the marital estate. She requested to be compensated and made whole by receiving more funds than Stallone has in the estate.

Sylvester Stallone’s legal team previously responded to Flavin’s allegations by stating the Rocky star has not engaged in that type of behavior. They also shared they are opposing Flavin’s request to have exclusive use of the former couple’s Palm Beach home.

Jennifer Flavin Describes Her Marriage to Sylvester Stallone As Being ‘Irretrievably Broken’

According to the court documents obtained by Palm Beach Post, Jennifer Flavin stated that her and Sylvester Stallone’s 25-year marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The couple was married in London on May 18, 1997. They share three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Along with having exclusive use of the Palm Beach estate, which she and Sylvester Stallone purchased in 2020, Flavin is also asking the court to note the “conduct of each party” so that the couple could potentially draw out the divorce proceedings. This is to encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees.

However, Sylvester Stallone’s legal team fired back and said Flavin has hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees. The actor does not oppose Flavin’s petition to restore her maiden name. He also agreed that their union is “irretrievably broken.”

Sylvester Stallone personally spoke about his divorce from Flavin. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”