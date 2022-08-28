sylvester-stallone-posts-touching-birthday-tribute-to-daughter-amid-divorce-from-jennifer-flavin

“Rocky” legend Sylvester Stallone wished his daughter a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post. The post comes after his divorce was announced.

Stallone shared a carousel post of photos of his daughter, Sophia, on her birthday. He wrote: “A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!”

Fans took to the comments to also wish Sophia a happy birthday. One fan commented: “Happy Birthday to your gorgeous girl!”

Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, who is separating from him, also shared a sweet post for Sophia. Flavin shared photos of their daughter as well. She wrote: “Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia! You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know! besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate. I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!”

A family member commented: “Happy Birthday to my beauty! You are beautiful both inside and out and we are so lucky to have you in our lives.”

The posts from the couple come amidst Stallone and Flavin’s divorce. The decision was shared with the public via PEOPLE. Flavin had first filed for “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” last week. Both Stallone and Flavin gave statements to the publication.

Stallone said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Ask for Privacy Following Divorce News

Flavin shared: “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The couple share 3 daughters, including Sophia, Scarlet, and Sistine. PEOPLE reported that their daughters “rallied around” Flavin on Instagram following the news. Flavin shared a photo of she and her daughters, writing: “These girls are my priority. nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

The 3 girls commented on the post in support. Scarlet simply commented a heart, while Sophia wrote: “You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you. love you so much.”

Sistine commented that Flavin is the “strongest woman she knows.”

Aside from the statement already made, the family requests privacy during this time.