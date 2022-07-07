Sylvester Stallone Posts Video From Birthday Surprise on ‘Tulsa King’ Set

Legendary actor Sylvestor Stallone is hard at work on his new project. In Tulsa King, he stars as Dwight Manfredi, a recently released mafia capo who gets sent to Oklahoma by his New York boss to set up criminal operations in Tulsa.

Stallone has endeared himself to countless fans over the decades by playing iconic film characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. Tulsa King is the first time Stallone has stepped in front of the TV cameras in a starring role on a series. The show is still months away from releasing on Paramount+, but it’s clearly been a meaningful experience for the actor.

A Sly Birthday Celebration for Stallone

While on the set of Tulsa King, Stallone recently celebrated his 76th birthday. The cast and crew took the chance to make it a memorable one by throwing Stallone a big surprise celebration.

“They surprised me on this set. I did not see this coming! It is fantastic to work with such a great crew and studio! Couldn’t be happier! The older I get, the more I laugh!. It is the elixir of youth! KeepPunching! @paramountplus @tulsaking,” Stallone wrote in the post.

Many of the crew members Stallone has collaborated with on the new show brought out facial cutouts of many of the actor’s signature characters and facial expressions. Sly looks to be having the time of his life in the behind-the-scenes look he posted on his Instagram.

Fans were quick to jump on the birthday train and wish Stallone further birthday salutations in the comments. “Yo Sly, this is amazing!!! I hope you had an amazing birthday, champ! Happy birthday again from me and my kids! Keep punching!” wrote one user. “Happy birthday to a great great man…. A man who has changed many peoples lives and who we all admire,” another said. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ! YOU ARE AMAZING. You deserve all the happiness in the world! An actor as good as you, we will never be able to forget him!” wrote another fan.

Take a Special Look at Stallone in Tulsa King

The official Tulsa King Twitter account also made sure to wish Stallone a happy birthday. Alongside the birthday wishes, the Tweet also included a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming show.

During an interview with ET Online, Stallone talked about what this new role means to him and getting to scratch a lifelong itch.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster since… I basically started off my career mugging everyone… but it never happened,” Stallone said. “I have my thoughts on why but better late than never. Taylor Sheridan wrote an idea, a screenplay that was really good. And Terence Winter, who wrote Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, they put it all together and what you have is East meets West.”