Sylvestor Stallone represents many things to many people. Beloved actor. Hollywood action star. Philanthropist. Stallone is a man of many talents. But aside from the glitz of being one of the most recognizable actors of all time, he’s also a loving father and husband.

Stallone’s Instagram page is filled with loving tributes to his family. Most recently he posted a look at his daughter Sophia confronting her extreme fears of spiders. Stallone was a proud dad and filled with excitement as he filmed the moment for his followers.

“My credibly brave wonderful daughter @sophiastallone going for it!! So proud of my girls!”

“So proud of you,” Stallone can be heard saying in the background, just before Sophia has enough as she hilariously and repeatedly asks the handler, “Can you get him?” Once the massive tarantula is finally off, Sophia hightailed it as far as she could go.

Sophia actually responded to the Instagram post. Noting, “I’m actually more scared of spiders after doing that….”

A Loving Father and Happy Husband

Not only is Stallone a proud and loving father, but a happily married man for 25 years as well. Recently, he and his wife Jennifer Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They both marked the occasion with touching posts to their individual Instagrams.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone wrote on his anniversary. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

Stallone is used to playing the tough guy in his many film roles, but he’s clearly a sweetheart behind the scenes. Flavin responded in kind to her adoring husband on their recent anniversary.

“Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us!” flavin wrote in her own celebratory post. “Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

Stallone’s Next Projects

Sylvester Stallone might be 76 years old, but he hasn’t slowed down his work output one bit over the years. In August his next film will drop on Amazon Prime Video entitled Samaritan. The dark new take on the superhero genre shows Stallone as a retired hero in hiding after a long absence.

Not only is Samaritan just weeks away from releasing, but he’ll also be starring in the first major TV role of his career later this year. Tulsa King comes from the mind of Yellowstone scribe Taylor Sheridan. Stallone stars as a recently freed mafia capo who’s sent to small-town Oklahoma to set up criminal operations. The highly anticipated show will begin streaming on Paramount+ in November.