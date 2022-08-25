Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out About Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

The news broke this week that Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone. The couple had been married for 25 years. All of the details are still fresh and the actor’s fans are still troubled by the sad news.

Rumors have swirled regarding what drove the couple apart. But one story making the rounds through the tabloids involves an argument stemming from a new dog Stallone adopted recently. He wanted the Rottweiler for family protection, but the latest rumor claims Flavin didn’t want the dog and the resulting argument unearthed the issues that led to Flavin’s divorce filing.

Stallone went on record to say that rumor is not true. He acknowledged they did have issues with the best way to care for the dog given that they travel frequently between their Los Angeles and Palm Beach homes. And Stallone is often away shooting his many film and TV projects.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” Stallone said in a statement to TMZ. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

The story rose out of reports that Stallone covered up a tattoo he had of Flavin on his arm with an updated design featuring his new Rottweiler. He said he had that tattoo of his wife for 14 years and simply wanted to freshen it up. But in the process it became unfixable. So he replaced it with art of his dog with no ill intention towards Flavin. He still has a large tattoo of his wife on his back.

Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out About Divorcing Stallone

Flavin spoke to People to give a public statement regarding her divorce from Stallone. The former model signed the official documents in a Palm Beach County, Florida courthouse on August 19th.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” Flavin said. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than the 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The couple share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

TMZ first broke the news and noted that court documents accuse Stallone of moving money out of their shared bank accounts. Flavin’s attorneys claim that engaging in the transferring, deleting, or wasting of marital assets has had an “adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” and Flavin wants to be compensated for the transgressions.