Sylvester Stallone Shares Throwback ‘Rocky’ Picture Amid Dispute With Producers

While iconic actor Sylvester Stallone continues to star in hit films like The Expendables, which is set to release its fourth film later this year, he recently shared his disdain for those who supposedly stole Rocky from him. Over the last few weeks, Stallone bashed producer Irwin Winkler for exploiting Rocky. The franchise led to spin-offs like Creed and the newly announced Drago.

Although the actor wrote and starred in Rocky, winning three Oscars, the film and character apparently don’t belong to Stallone. But through all the criticism shared by the action star behind Rambo, he recently stopped to post a picture of what made him love Rocky.

Not holding back on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone shared an old picture from 1976 before the world knew of Rocky. The star wrote, “This is the character I love. Wears is his heart on his sleeve and man of the young people !! This picture is fantastic , and I thank the incredible magician @davidblaine for finding it ! 1976 , at least 6 months before any of these kids even knew who Rocky was…”

Sylvester Stallone Shares Thoughts On Drago

Although remembering the fond memories of embracing the Rocky persona, on Saturday, the actor criticized the new spin-off, Drago. At the time, he expressed himself, writing, “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me.” He ended his note with an apology. “I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites.”

Being sure to explain his problem with producer Irwin Winkler, Sylvester Stallone explained back in July that he wanted to leave Rocky to his children., “After IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like [to] have at least a little [of] WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN. I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman ? I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children. but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans… Keep Punching.”

Wanting To Leave Rocky To His Kids

With Sylvester Stallone still furious, he revealed, “I have zero ownership of Rocky. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious.”

While Drago features Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago, Sylvester Stallone was sure to note that he has no ill will towards his once on-screen enemy. “By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph but I wish HE had told me what was going on behind my back. Keep your REAL friends close.”