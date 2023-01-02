sylvester-stallone-tributes-barbara-walters-with-incredible-throwback-photo

Sylvester Stallone is offering his remembrance of famed news journalist and personality Barbara Walters after her death. Walters died in New York City. She was 93 years old. Stallone can be seen in this photo giving Walters a ride on his motorcycle. Let’s take a look and see what Stallone wrote in the caption area.

“There will never ever be anyone like Barbara Walters again,” Stallone wrote. “A true original and a ground breaker. May she rest in peace. It was an honor to know her.” Walters got her start on the Today Show back in the 1960s. She became an on-air personality and one of the show’s hosts. Eventually, she would move over to ABC from NBC.

Sylvester Stallone Stays Busy With Paramount+ Series ‘Tulsa King’

Walters became a co-anchor of the ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner. Walters also had to put up with her critics over the years. But she would persevere. She would go on to be on 20/20 and start doing her interviews with both newsmakers and celebrities. There was a time when a Barbara Walters interview was considered must-see TV for people. Walters had a way of getting people to open up and talk about their lives. Stallone was one of the people that she interviewed throughout her illustrious career.

Sylvester Stallone is keeping himself busy these days. Most of his fans know that he’s playing Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King. That show comes from the world of Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone. Season 1 of that show is now airing on Paramount+.

Stallone’s Daughter Scarlet Might Have Bigger Role On TV Show

In other Stallone and Tulsa King-related news, Scarlet Stallone, daughter to Sly and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, is moving on up on the show. Her character Spencer has been a barista on there. Now, she’s getting a new role. Dwight is hiring her to take care of Pilot, a horse that was down on his luck. That was until Dwight came along to save the horse from being potentially euthanized. Stallone had some comments about Scarlet’s acting abilities. “Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it,” Stallone told USA Today. “There’s a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique.”

While Stallone paid tribute to Walters, he also sadly had to pay tribute to another person that intersected into his life. Pele’ died recently after suffering from colon cancer. The soccer/football legend was 82 years old and had been in ill health for some time. Stallone posted another throwback photo and captioned the picture, “PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man.”