Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Accuses Him of Financial Misdeeds

As more details begin to surface about the split between Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, it’s been revealed that the Rocky star’s soon-to-be ex is accusing him of financial misdeeds.

Fox News reports that in the court documents, Sylvester Stallone’s now estranged wife accuses the Rocky icon has squandered their assets. “The husband has engaged in the international dissipation, depletion, and/waste of marital assets,” the document reads. “Which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

As previously reported, Jennifer Flavin accused Sylvester Stallone of moving money away from their mutual accounts. She noted that the actor placed the funds into his personal accounts. Her divorce filing was done last week in a Florida court.

Along with the accusation, the court documents request an order that bars Sylvester Stallone from selling or transferring their assets during the divorce proceedings. Flavin also requested “exclusive use and occupancy” of the former’s couple’s 13,241-square-foot waterfront home. They purchased the home for $35 million in 2020.

Sylvester Stallone married Flavin in 1997. She was 29 years old at the time while he was 51 years old. They share three daughters and Flavin mainly stayed out of the spotlight during their marriage to raise the girls. Accusations that there was trouble with the couple earlier this month when Flavin was seen out and about with her wedding ring. Stallone also covered a tattoo of Flavin with his late dog Butkis.

Although Flavin has not publicly spoken out about the divorce, Sylvester Stallone issued a statement to Fox News. “I lovely family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Despite Divorce Woes, Sylvester Stallone Enjoyed An Evening Out Celebrating the Premiere of ‘Samaritan’

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone headed to New York City for the premiere of his new Amazon Prime superhero flick Samaritan.

According to IMDb, Samaritan follows a young boy who learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago may in fact still be around. Sylvester Stallone stars in the film alongside Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Pilou Asbaek.

In his latest Instagram post, Stallone shared a video of him speaking to a crowd just before the Samaritan premiere. “A fantastic night out in New York City for the premiere of Amazon’s Samaritan,” he wrote. “Keep punching.”

While speaking about the film, Stallone told Syfy, “So Samaritan is kind of a cautionary tale, that you get rid of like your hero and then maybe you need a hero back sometimes, because you’re just not ready to take on the responsibility.”

Stallone went on to add that the film is not set in some super fantastic universe. “It’s set among brick and concrete and identifiable situations in the neighborhoods we live in. And that’s what I liked about it.”