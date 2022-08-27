Sylvester Stallone’s Comments About His Wife Leaving Him Months Before Divorce Resurface

Prior to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce after 25 years together, Sylvester Stallone opened up about how he really felt about the marriage.

During a February 2022 appearance on their daughters’ podcast Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin spoke about their marriage of more than two decades. “If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide,” Stallone admitted. “Which infers that I have multiple personalities.”

Along with discussing their marriage Sylvester Stallone’s now estranged wife revealed how she kept the actor’s life “extremely organized” during their marriage. “I do everything from the minute we wake up, from getting him coffee to bringing it to him in bed,” she explained. She also said that she brings him cookies to bed before going downstairs for the day. “And then we get ready. I make you breakfast in the morning, and then I make sure everything is great for you for the day.”

Flavin goes through Sylvester Stallone’s schedules for the day and he tells a few jokes. “That’s what keeps us going,” she said about their routine. “‘Cause I laugh, and I laugh, and I laugh, because he’s so damn funny. Sly is the funniest man I’ve ever met, and I’m telling you I’ve sat with a lot of funny comedians. He cracks me up.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone said that the marriage worked so well because Flavin is always doing her own thing. “I think to have a happy marriage, you have to let people follow their natural inclination,” he explained. “Some people don’t want to work, some people need to work. That was her thing. She’s been on her since she was 12, 13, so I thought, ‘You know what? Just let her go.’”

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Revealed What She Thought Helped the Marriage Last Months Before Filing For Divorce

Meanwhile, Flavin spoke about what she thought helped the marriage last between her and Sylvester Stallone. “I think that one of the biggest things that helped our marriage because I made my own month,” she stated. “I paid my own bills and I did very well. So I didn’t need Sly’s money. Didn’t need to be in a movie of his, I’m not an actress. I didn’t need any of his friends. That’s very rare in this town.”

As previously reported, Flavin filed for divorce in mid-August. In the court documents, Flavin accused Sylvester Stallone of squandering their assets. “The husband has engaged in the international dissipation, depletion, and/waste of marital assets,” the document reads. “Which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Flavin also accused Sylvester Stallone of moving funds away from their mutual accounts. He then placed the money taken from the mutual accounts into his own personal accounts.