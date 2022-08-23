Sylvester Stallone’s Rep Speaks Out About Reports That He Split With His Wife

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone isn’t calling it quits with his wife Jennifer Flavin, according to a representative. Stallone’s representative is shooting down rumors that he and wife Jennifer Flavin called it quits. Speculation of the split began after The Daily Mail posted photographs of Stallone getting his tattoo of Flavin’s face on his right bicep covered. To make matters worse, the new image was of Rocky Balboa’s pitbull. Earlier this month, Flavin took to Instagram to add fuel to the fire with a cryptic post.

The Daily Mail‘s photos show Stallone’s enormous tattoo of Flavin’s face being covered with Butkus, the famous pitbull from the Rocky films. Earlier in the month, tattoo artist Zach Perez uploaded the images on his Instagram account before removing them. On August 8th, Stallone posted a photo gallery on his Instagram page that included the original tattoo with Flavin’s face.

A representative for Sylvester Stallone jumped to squash the rumors. “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” the rep told the Daily Mail. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Sylvester Stallone’s tattoo controversy wasn’t the only thing hinting at a split with Flavin

The tattoo was just one sign that Stallone and Flavin’s marriage is coming to an end. Observers latched onto an Instagram post that Flavin published near the time the tattoo was covered. The image was of Flavin embracing her three adult daughters. “These girls are my priority… nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever,” Flavin captioned the image. The caption included the hashtags “truth,” “family,” and “forever.” Flavin hasn’t made a post on Instagram for some time now, and it seems she has also stopped following Stallone.

Ten years after Stallone’s marriage to Brigitte Nielsen ended, he married Flavin in 1997. He was also married to Sasha Czack from 1974-1985 and had two sons with her, the late Sage Stallone, and Seargeoh Stallone who is now 43 years old.

Next up for Sylvester Stallone is the action film Samaritan. Set to drop this Friday, it tells the story long-forgotten superhero that comes out of retirement. It also features his Tulsa King co-star, Martin Starr. Stallone also has two sequels set for 2023. He is set to reprise his role of mercenary Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Sly has hinted that this might be his last entry in the series and that the film will be a passing of the torch story. Lastly, Stallone is to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will be returning as Stakar Ogord, a space pirate.