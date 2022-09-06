Sylvester Stallone’s Tattoo Artist Reveals How the Actor Originally Planned to Cover Up Ink of Estranged Wife

With more details beginning to surface of the final months of Sylvester Stallone’s marriage, the Rocky icon’s tattoo artist reveals how the actor originally planned to cover up ink of now estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.

As previously reported, Sylvester Stallone recently covered the tattoo of Flavin, which he had done in 2007, with a mural of his dog, Butkus. However, the pup was actually not the original idea for the cover-up. While speaking to PEOPLE, Stallone was actually planning to change the tattoo of Flavin to Wonder Woman last year.

“I already knew that he wanted to do something,” the tattoo artist, Mike DeVries, recalled of Sylvester Stallone’s change of heart with the tattoo. “Because last year, he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman].”

DeVries went on to point out that Woman Woman’s signature look involved a yellow tiara on her head, which would not have worked over the large portion of Flavin’s hair on Sylvester Stallone’s shoulder. “All of her hair would just shine though,” the tattoo artist explained. He and Stallone decided that it would be best to not alter the tattoo at that time.

Since discussing that tattoo, DeVries has given Sylvester Stallone more tattoos. He told PEOPLE that the actor is “one of those guys” who just knows what he wants.

Sylvester Stallone Had a Keen Sense of What He Wanted With the Original Tattoo of Jennifer Flavin

Meanwhile, DeVries shared details about Stallone making it clear he wanted a tattoo of Flavin’s face in 2007. He also requested a few special touches. “He wanted the colors brighter,” DeVries continued. “ ‘Brighter, brighter. We got to get these colors brighter.’”

DeVries then shared that he and Sylvester Stallone decided on a specific image. “And usually when you pick the image, you don’t want to veer too far away from it… So I remember getting done, I got the hair done. I’m starting to work on the face now. And I’m starting to work up. I get the chine, and I’m working on the lips and I get the lips pretty much done.”

Then Sylvester Stallone told the tattoo artist that he wanted some specifics. “He is like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa hold on a second. [I] want you to do the lips like this.’ And he gets out different magazine covers. And is like, ‘Make it like this.’”

DeVries shared that he worked on the tattoo until he got to the point where Sylvester Stallone was “happy” with it. In regards to the cover-up, DeVries noted it looks good. He also reached out to Stallone about helping him if he needed touch-ups. “I was basically telling him, ‘Hey, if you need the dog fixed up or any more, I’m here for you.”

Sylvester Stallone previously told TMZ that he was trying to “freshen up” the tattoo but it was instead ruined. So he decided to cover it up with Butkus.