Sylvester Stallone’s Team Denies ‘Fabricated’ Claims That He Offered Pamela Anderson a Porsche, Condo

Sylvester Stallone is denying a claim that his former fling Pamela Anderson made about him in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story.

The former Playboy model has been creating waves in Hollywood after making strong allegations against several of her former lovers and costars in the project, which drops on January 31. And Sly isn’t taking what she said about him lightly.

The two are rumored to have been seeing each other behind the scenes back in the late 1980s, shortly after Stallone divorced his second wife, Brigitte Nielsen. While there isn’t any hard evidence that the actors shared a romance, Anderson seemed to have confirmed the rumors while speaking candidly on camera.

Pamela Anderson Claims Stallone Tried Bribing Her to be His ‘No. 1 Girl’

As she shared, there was a time when the Rocky star wanted to step up the relationship, meaning he wanted her to be his only one. To get her to accept, he tried to tempt her with expensive and luxurious assets.

“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,’ ” she said. “And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.’ ”

Pamela Anderson then said that Sylvester Stallone wasn’t willing to walk away that easily and gave her a sales pitch on the matter.

“He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,’ she added.

The Baywatch star claims that she refused his advancements because she was looking to be more than just arm candy. So, she moved on and marry Tommy Lee in 1995, and Stallone said “I do” to his current wife, Jennifer Flavin, in 1997.

“I wanted to be in love,” Anderson admitted. “I didn’t want anything less than that.”

For over 3 decades, Pamela Anderson never said a word about the alleged deal, and when Stallone heard about the comments, he was quick to issue a rebuttal.

In a statement to The New York Post, a representative for Stallone said that every single thing she said was an absolute lie.

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” said a spokesperson for the Oscar-nominated actor. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Sylvester Stallone and Tim Allen Deny Accusations Made in Pamela Anderson’s Upcoming Documentary

Tim Allen is also denying Anderson’s claims that he exposed himself to her while they were working together on Home Improvement.

Anderson starred in the classic TV series in a guest role from 1991 to 1997 as Lisa, the Tool Time bombshell who assisted Tim and Al with their hosting duties before Heidi signed on.

According to her, she walked out of her dressing room during her first day of filming and Tim Allen was standing in the hallway wearing a robe.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” she wrote in an excerpt of Love, Pamela, per Variety. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The publication reached out to Allen for a comment, and he quickly refuted Anderson’s story saying, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”