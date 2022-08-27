Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Honors Daughter on Her Birthday Amid Divorce From ‘Rocky’ Actor

While she did file for divorce from Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin took time out to wish her daughter a happy birthday. It is their daughter Sophia, who is turning 26 years old, that is getting the good wishes. Flavin went on to her Instagram account for the big day. This happens to be the first time that Flavin has been on the platform since starting divorce proceedings.

“Happy Birthday beautiful Sophia!” Flavin wrote in the caption area. “You bring so much love and happiness to everyone you know! besides being a Beautiful person, you are hard-working, smart and most of all compassionate. I am the luckiest mom in the world to call you my daughter! Love you!”

Jennifer Flavin First Met Sylvester Stallone Back in 1988

According to People, Flavin did file a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from Stallone last Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida. The couple would wed in 1997 after they first met at a Beverly Hills, California, restaurant in 1988. Flavin is a former model. Both have issued statements to People recently. Stallone said in his, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Then, Flavin would say, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

For her part, Flavin is accusing Stallone of moving financial assets around privately. There also reportedly was a big blowup around Stallone wanting to get a new dog for protection. As it turned out, he did just that and is now the proud papa of a Rottweiler named Dwight. No, he did not name him Rocky. Why Dwight? Well, on Tulsa King, Stallone’s character is Dwight “The General” Manfredi. Meanwhile, the actor is keeping busy with his own career, too.

He has a new movie out titled Samaritan and he surprised some fans at a New York theater this week. As it turned out, Stallone would meet and greet some of them and even was seen holding a mic and giving a hug to a fan. Stallone has been busy filming the new Taylor Sheridan series in Oklahoma, so seeing him out and about is a good thing. While making his appearance, Stallone would keep any comments he made on the movie itself and avoid bringing up his personal life. We will keep you posted on the latest news involving this couple.