Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are calling it quits. And the court documents suggest the divorce could get nasty.

TMZ reported the news, Wednesday. The site says Flavin accused her husband of moving money away from their mutual accounts. Flavin said Stallone diverted the money to his personal ones.

TMZ said Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone on Friday. Her attorneys filed the paperwork in a Florida court. The court docs made these accusations. Stallone “engaged” in transferring, deleting or wasting marital assets. Flavin’s attorneys said Stallone’s maneuvering has had an “adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” Flavin wants to be compensated and made whole.

Fans have been all abuzz about a potential breakup after they noticed Sylvester Stallone removed a tattoo of his wife and replaced it with ink of his dog.

Closer Weekly was the first to report the divorce news. And it noted that Flavin dropped a huge hint on Instagram earlier this month about the state of their marriage. For what it’s worth, Flavin doesn’t follow Sylvester Stallone on Instagram. She posted a beautiful photo of herself with the couple’s three daughters. The caption probably gave it away.

“These girls are my priority, nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever. She used some heart emojis and the hashtags #truth #family #forever,