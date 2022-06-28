Taylor Kitsch & ‘Lone Survivor’ Marcus Luttrell Honor Fallen Navy SEAL at Museum Opening

On Tuesday (June 28th), Taylor Kitsch and “Lone Survivor” author Marcus Luttrell made an appearance at the Fallen Navy SEAL Museum opening in West Sayville, New York.

According to Fox News, the music opens in honor of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Kitsch notably played Murphy in the “Lone Survivor” film.

While speaking to Fox & Friends about Murphy’s legacy, the “Lone Survivor” star shared, “I think it was really just the leadership. One of the biggest things I learned about Mike was just how to lead, and it is really kind of giving the power to the other guys and letting them do what they do best.”

The “Lone Survivor” castmate also stated that he gets “chills” thinking about Murphy in combat. “This truly is an experience that has left me with a brotherhood that is hard to put into words,” he said. The Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum is considered the first military museum of its kind in the northeast. The museum notably was scheduled to be completed last year, but due to COVID-19, the construction was delayed.

Murphy received the Medal of Honor for his service during the war in Afghanistan. He was killed on June 28, 2005, when his team was compromised and surrounded by Taliban forces. Luttrell, who was on the same team, was the only survivor. “Lone Survivor” is the story about his survival. He was played by Mark Wahlberg.

‘Lone Survivor’ Author Marcus Luttrell Describes Michael P. Murphy Was the ‘Guiding Light’ For His Military Servicemen

While speaking about Murphy, “Lone Survivor” inspiration Marcus Luttrell opened up about how the fallen Navy SEAL was a “guiding light” for his military serviceman. “You’ll hear his father say that his moral compass was on point,” Luttrell also explained. Murphy’s father said his son had a “pure heart, a wicked mind, and appetite for destruction.”

Luttrell went on to say that Murphy let the team do their business. “And then he was always over the top of us, making sure that we got it done right. And effectively, you have a leader like that. I mean, it pushed us in directions that we never could have imagined.”

Luttrell also spoke about Murphy in 2014. “I never told him I loved him when he was alive,” Luttrell revealed. “But it’ll be one of the first things I tell him when I see him again.”

Luttrell also shared that when Murphy was hit, both men started “pinballing” down the mountain. Luttrell revealed that he puked probably due to head trauma. “Every man has a breaking point. I snapped right there. It’s a weird feeling when you know you’re about to die.”

Although he was left for dead after a rocket-propelled grenade blew up, he somehow survived. He was eventually rescued by an Afghan boy.