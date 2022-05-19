Taylor Swift Addresses Cancel Culture in NYU Commencement Address

While making her 2022 commencement address at NYU on Wednesday (May 18th), music sensation Taylor Swift subtly addressed cancel culture.

Fox News reports that during the special event, in which she received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from NYU, Taylor Swift touched on cancel culture. “Getting canceled on the internet and nearly losing my career gave me excellent knowledge on all the types of wine,” Swift jokingly declared.

Taylor Swift shared that if she wasn’t the perfect example, she wouldn’t have the career she has. “It was all centered around the idea that mistakes equal failure and ultimately the loss of any chance to be happy or rewarding life. This has not been my experience.”

However, Taylor Swift declared that the mistakes she has made led to the best things in her life. The musician went on to address some of the past mistakes she’s made over the years. “Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively.”

The singer and songwriter then stated that life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. “You can’t carry all things – all grudges, all updates on your ex, decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go.”

Along with seemingly touching on cancel culture and her past life experiences, Taylor Swift also noted that while she is an official doctor, don’t count on her to help in a medical emergency situation. “I’d like to thank NYU for technically, on paper at least, making me a doctor. Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency.”

Taylor Swift Admits She Never Had a Normal College Experience (Per Se)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift opened up about how she didn’t actually have a normal college experience per se. “I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education going home school work on the floor of airport terminals,” Swift explained. She also joked that she was 90% sure the main reason she was on the stage was due to the fact that she has a song called “22.”

Along with discussing her education experience and how to embrace “cringe,” Taylor Swift also gave her best life advice. “I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You’ve worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today. I won’t tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career. Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth.”

Taylor Swift then declared that she is proud to share the day with all the NYU graduates, adding, “We’re doing this together let’s just keep on dancing like we’re the class of 22.”