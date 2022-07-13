‘Terminator 2’ Star Debuts New Look, Reveals He’s Four Years Sober

Fans of the Terminator franchise may remember Edward Furlong as the child star who rose to fame thanks to his role as John Connor in Terminator 2. Despite garnering success at such a young age, his life was later riddled with drug abuse, which he’s now reflecting on after becoming sober.

After starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the blockbuster movie, Furlong’s 20s were muddled by drug abuse that led to multiple arrests. Today, over five years after his last run-in with the law, the 44-year-old is now over four years sober.

Most recently, the actor debuted a new set of dental work. You can see in the video below:

During a recent interview, the former Terminator star spoke openly about his new acting projects and sobriety, saying, “It feels great to be back on set and sober too.”

He continued: “I didn’t feel hungover when I went to work. There’s other sober people at work which is weird because if you’re not sober, you’re not hanging out with the other sober people. It was cool.”

Currently, Furlong is relaunching his movie career. In addition, he recently finished filming a project called “Charlie’s Horse.”

Reminiscing on his former life of substance abuse, Furlong recalled that, despite the fame, there was trouble behind the scenes.

“I had a lot of awesome things happen but everything comes with a price, nothing is free,” he said. “When I was younger, I didn’t have too many people looking out for me and I was left to run wild. I didn’t know how to manage my money. If I was older, I wouldn’t have made so many bad decisions.”

As he describes, Furlong’s drug abuse started with marijuana and magic mushrooms. Later, as he entered his 20s, he experimented with harder substances such as cocaine and heroin.

“I was never a normal teenager, I had a very un-normal life. I was almost destined for [drug addiction],” he admitted. “In a weird way, I never really felt like I fit in.”

Terminator child star hits rock bottom, says he was ‘destined’ for addiction

He continued: “So, when I was high, I had camaraderie with other people. Just drinking and partying. All of a sudden, I felt like I was with people and I fit in somehow. That’s how it started.”

In 2006, he married fellow actress Rachael Bella, and their son was born the same year. After this, Furlong quit heroin but still used alcohol, marijuana, and the occasional bump of cocaine.

Sadly, by 2009, his marriage was in ruins as his wife filed for divorce. Things got even worse in 2012 when his son, then six, tested positive for cocaine after a visit with Furlong. As a result, Furlong could only see his son through supervised visits ordered by a judge.

Tragically, Furlong went back to using heroin and other hard drugs. Finally, in 2017, a judge ordered him to court-appointed rehab. He spent a year at a drug rehabilitation center in Huntington Beach, California. Since then, he’s maintained his sobriety and has a much healthier relationship with his son.

“My son and I have a wonderful relationship. I like how simple my life is these days. I get to wake up and not worry I’m going to go to jail.”

He added: “I’m not hungover and wondering what I did last night. There’s so many awesome things and reasons I do it for. I hope to keep it up.”