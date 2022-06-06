Terri Irwin Honored the Late Steve Irwin on What Would Have Been Their 30th Wedding Anniversary: PHOTO

On June 4th, 1992, Terri and Steve Irwin said “I do” in Terri’s home state of Oregon, and they enjoyed over a decade of love before Steve suddenly lost his life. Today, the widow marked what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary with a touching tribute on Instagram.

“I married this incredible bloke 30 years ago today.” Terri wrote alongside a throwback picture with her husband. “What an adventure! Love and legacy live on.”

The conservationists met in 1991 after Terri visited a small reptile park in Australia where Steve was working as a zookeeper. They were married less than a year later.

However, the couple was only able to spend 14 years together before Steve—A.K.A. the Crocodile Hunter—suddenly died in 2006. While filming a television piece involving stingrays, one of the animals attacked Steve. And after the barb pierced his chest, he died almost instantly.

But during their marriage, the Irwins celebrated the birth of two children, Bindi and Robert, and a love of a “lifetime.”

“You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me,” she admitted to The Courier-Mail in 2021.

“That’s just the way it is,” she continued. “I had a big, big love, and it was enough to last a lifetime.”

Steve Irwin’s Daughter Celebrates Her Parents’ Anniversary with Instagram Fans

Bindi Irwin also took to the internet to send out a special message to her mother and late father on their special day.

“30 years of a love story that has inspired the world,” the 23-year-old television star captioned in an Instagram post.

Bindi followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a world-known animal conservationist. And she works at the Australia Zoo, which her father also did. In fact, after his death, Steve became the patron of the entire organization.

In 2019, Bindi shared her experiences with continuing Steve Irwin’s legacy. And she admitted that even 13 years after his passing, she still had trouble processing his death.

“Some days you feel the grief more than others,” she shared with ABC News. “What gets to me are those moments when I’d love him to be here to share what we’re doing.”

But that love is exactly what led her towards advocating for wildlife around the world. And she’s certain that her father is still beside her as she continues to fight for his “wildlife warrior” cause.

“We’re doing it our own way, but you can feel Dad’s spirit in everything we do,” she continued. “I’ve found such comfort in being able to follow in his footsteps.”