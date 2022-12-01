‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson’s Court Case Just Took a Major Turn

More than two years after Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of rape, the That ‘70s Show alum’s trial came to an end with a judge declaring a mistrial due to a hung jury.

According to TMZ, the jury of Danny Masterson’s trial began deliberations two weeks ago after four weeks of testimony from the actor’s alleged victims. The incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, which was during Masterson’s days on That ‘70s Show. Following a break for Thanksgiving, two jurors were replaced with alternates due to testing positive for COVID. If found guilty, Masterson would have been facing a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

After receiving the rape charges in 2020, Danny Masterson’s former attorney, Tom Mesereau, spoke to TMZ about the accusations. “Mr. Masterson is innocent,” he stated at the time. “And we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

Danny Masterson had pled not guilty to all the charges. However, he did not testify in his own defense during the trial. His legal team continued to say that the incidents either didn’t occur or they were consensual. Following the verdict news, Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips left the courtroom smiling.

Danny Masterson’s Trial Attorney Speaks Out About the Verdict

After the judge announced a mistrial in Danny Masterson’s case, the actor’s trial attorney spoke to TMZ about the verdict. “l am so thankful for the incredible care and commitment that the jurors showed in this case. This trial was about nothing other than the credibility of the three accusers and that credibility could only be determined by comparing, contrasting, and focusing on the ever evolving statements given by the women.”

The attorney then said, “The vote count says it all and it is a true testament to our justice system that the jurors were able to see through all the inflammatory noise and focus solely on what was truly important.”

Meanwhile, Danny Masterson hasn’t had any film projects since the rape accusations made headlines. He was removed from Netflix’s The Ranch in 2018. On that show, he played series regular Jameson “Rooster” Bennett. The actor will not be appearing in That ’70s Show spinoff, That ’90s Show, with some of his former castmates.

