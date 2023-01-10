‘The 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Is Set to Face a Retrial For Three Charges

A little over a month after Danny Masterson’s trial ended in a mistrial over a hung jury, the That 70s Show star is now set to face a retrial for three counts of rape.

According to DailyMail, Danny Masterson will be heading back to court on March 27th for the three counts. He is facing charges for raping three women, including a former girlfriend. The incidents allegedly took place in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. However, the jurors in the original trial stated they were not even close to coming to a unanimous decision about the three counts.

Deputy District Attorney, Reinhold Mueller, announced the news about the retrial of Danny Masterson. “Our office has decided to retry the case,” Mueller explained. “Not giving these victims another chance with a jury who can sit there and consider all of the evidence – win, lose or draw – that would be an injustice.”

In the mistrial, two jurors believed Danny Masterson was guilty of the forcible rape of Jane Doe 1. However, 10 voted for his acquittal on that charge. For the second charge, the vote was four for guilty and eight for acquittal. Finally, for the third change, theft was five for guilty and seven for acquittal.

A Judge Denies Danny Masterson’s Defense Team’s Request to Dismiss the Case

Judge Charlaine Olmedo reportedly denied a request from the defense to dismiss the case. Defense attorney, Philip Cohen had argued that it was “unlikely” that any jury would reach a unanimous verdict.

“It’s not that things were ignored that Mr. Mueller thinks were important or significant,” Danny Masterson’s defense attorney explained. “It’s that things were discussed and not believed to be important to decision-making for some of the jurors.”

However, Judge Olmdeo stated that Danny Masterson’s attorney’s arguments are “speculative and unsupported” by the facts. “It appears there are many other witnesses the People could choose to call or different arguments the People could choose to make,” she also explained. “A different outcome at a retrial is at least a possibility.”

Along with the announcement about Danny Masterson’s retrial, it was reported that the Church of Scientology, which Masterson is a member of, is also being accused of advising the That 70s Show actor’s victims from going public with their accusations. The organization said that turning in a fellow Scientologist to law enforcement was a “high crime.”

All three women that are accusing Danny Masterson of rape were Scientologists at the time of the incidents. The group is being sued in a separate case in civil court by the women. They are also accusing Scientology of harassing and intimidating after all three women reported him to authorities.

It was noted that the organization said if the women disobeyed the “doctrine,” they may be declared as suppressive persons. This means they could be cast out by the organization and left alone without any friends or family.