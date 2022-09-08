‘The Good Wife’s Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on Family Members’ Plane Crash Deaths

On Sunday (September 4), a float plane crashed into Puget Sound in Washington. Following the crash, the U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the scene. Sadly, however, all ten passengers on board the small plane had died in the horrific incident.

To make matters worse, only one body could be recovered. The location of the remaining nine people who lost their lives in the plane crash remains unknown. That said, all nine are presumed dead.

Two days later, the Coast Guard gave a press release confirming the passengers’ names. And among those names were Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, and Remy Mickel – the sister, brother-in-law, and nephew of TV star Megan Hilty.

Megan Hilty remained silent in the initial aftermath. Late last night, however, she confirmed that the passengers were indeed her family members.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Hilty shared a picture of her sister and her family alongside a caption that revealed the incident was even more grisly than the public imagined.

“My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross, and baby nephew Remy were on that plane,” she wrote. “To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month.”

“The last three days have been the worst of our lives,” Hilty continued. “There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief.”

Megan Hilty’s Sister and Brother-in-Law Left Behind a Daughter

Later in the post, Megan Hilty revealed that she didn’t want to publicly address the unspeakable tragedy so soon. The actress felt it was necessary, however, when she learned that some of the details being shared about her family were incorrect.

“Several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca,” she said.

She then added that her sister and brother-in-law left behind a young daughter, who’s now lost both parents and siblings. “Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane. We ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor.”

“It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind,” Megan Hilty explained.

Though the statement was one she never wanted to make, Hilty added that she and her family do appreciate the messages of support they received in the days following the crash. “The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family,” she wrote. “It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy, and Luca truly are.”