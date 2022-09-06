The Internet Thinks Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Movie Premiere: VIDEO

Things got a little weird over the weekend when the internet blew up over the possibility of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the premiere of their new film Don’t Worry Darling.

The Daily Mail reports that during the alleged interaction, Harry Styles is seen spitting on Pine’s lap as he took his assigned seat at the Venice Film Festival before Don’t Worry Darling began. Pine stopped clapping, looked down at his leg, and then stuck out his tongue. Pine then laughs as Styles began adjusting his jacket and smiling around the room without noticing the actor’s reaction.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

The media outlet also reported that the unusual situation happened just hours after Pine was allegedly “zoning out” while Harry Style spoke to the media at the event about Don’t Worry Darling.

The internet quickly noticed and gave multiple scenarios as to what happened when Styles sat down next to Pine. Some viewers noted that Pine may have been fiddling with his sunglasses, which he placed between his legs as Styles was sitting down. Others believe that the interaction between the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars actually wasn’t negative, as Pine and Styles seem to have a polite relationship.

Drama Surfaces About Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Film

Drama between director Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf erupted over what led to LaBeouf leaving Don’t Worry Darling. Originally, Wilde shared that LaBeouf was fired from the film, which became production in 2020.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work,” the Don’t Worry Darling director explained to Variety. “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Wilde said that she believes that creating a safe environment is the best way to get the cast and crew to do their work. “Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

However, LaBeouf had some thoughts about why he exited Don’t Worry Darling. He claims that he officially quit the production. He shared his email to Wilde about the film to Variety.

“I know that you are beginning your press run for [Don’t Worry Darling] and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait,” LaBeouf wrote to Wilde. “As I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions.”

LaBeouf further stated that his firing never actually took place.