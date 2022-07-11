‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Joshua Jackson Is Unrecognizable Sporting Full Greying Beard: PHOTO

While checking some items off his weekend to-do list, “The Mighty Ducks” star Joshua Jackson was almost unrecognizable with his full greying beard as he ran to an Erewhon grocery store in Calabasas, California.

Joshua Jackson was seen wearing an aquamarine-colored v-neck t-shirt and black shorts as he exited the grocery carrying a large water jug. The former child actor is keeping a low profile these days as he prepares to film his upcoming TV series “Fatal Attraction” on Paramount+.

According to IMDb, “Fatal Attraction” follows Beth Gallagher, who is a loyal wife, loving mother, and successful small business owner. Her whole world unravels when her husband Dan’s indiscretions threaten to destroy the life they built together. Joshua Jackson is notably playing Dan Gallagher in the series and Amanda Peet is going to be Beth Gallagher. Others starring in the upcoming series are Lizzy Caplan, Wanda De Jesus, and Toby Huss. The series is considered the “reimagined ” version of the 1987 film, which starred Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, previously spoke about Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan being a part of the “Fatal Attraction” production. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the scene and stage. He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Joshua Jackson Describes ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series as Even More ‘Emotionally Intense’ Version of the Story

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Joshua Jackson stated that the new “Fatal Attraction” series is an “even more emotionally intense” version of the story.

“That allows us to update some of the sexual politics of the [movie],” Joshua Jackson explained. “And because we have eight hours to tell the story, it also allows us to delve much more deeply into that Glenn Close character and… give a richer sense of how that woman became [who she is], and why she did the things she did.”

Joshua Jackson also describes the film as being “every man’s worse nightmare” coming to life. “And our show is a nightmare. It is a nightmare for men.”

Joshua Jackson went on to add that “Fatal Attraction” will make “all men faithful to their wives forever forward.”

In 2017, Glenn Close spoke about the 1987 thriller, revealing what drew her to the film, to begin with. “I read the script in one sitting,” Close recalled. “When I finished, I think my body temperature had dropped.”

Close also said that the story originally ended differently. “With Alex killing herself and Dan going to jail because his fingerprints were on the knife.”

However, there was one thing that put her off from the film. “The bunny boiling aspect,” Close declared. “But I couldn’t get the script out of my mind.”