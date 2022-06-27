‘The Partridge Family’ Star Danny Bonaduce Reveals New Details About Battle With ‘Mystery Illness’

Several weeks ago, The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce revealed he was suffering from what he called a “mystery illness.” Fans flocked to social media to share their support as well as their own diagnosis, however, since then, the actor’s remained relatively quiet about his condition. Now, however, the classic TV star has shared new details about the mystery illness, providing his fanbase with some answers.

Danny Bonaduce Thought He’d Suffered a Stroke

“I couldn’t walk at all,” Bonaduce revealed during his June 27th appearance on Good Morning America. Altogether, the side effects of his condition are rather scary as The Partridge Family actor admitted he had trouble speaking as well as remembering things.

According to E! News, the 62-year-old was taken to the hospital when his wife, Amy Railsback, noticed that his speech wasn’t making sense.

“You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English,” Danny Bonaduce’s wife reportedly told him. While the actor called her claim “preposterous” at first, he was taken to the hospital where he stayed for five days. During his stay, doctors ruled out a stroke. However, the truth of his condition remains a medical mystery.

“I’d seen my dad have a stroke,” Bonaduce said during his appearance, “and it was the same thing. I couldn’t walk… couldn’t keep my balance…slurred really badly. I couldn’t remember anything.”

Unfortunately, The Partridge Family star did not receive a diagnosis, leaving him, his family, and his fanbase in the dark. Now, as he continues to work through his condition, the news outlet reports Bonaduce is back at work. However, following his health scare, he encouraged fans, “Take time to consider your health. Pay attention.”

‘Partridge Family’ Star Took Temporary Leave From His Radio Show Amid Mystery Illness

Per a previous tweet from Danny Bonaduce’s sister Celia Bonaduce, the greatest medical minds in Seattle are currently working to establish a diagnosis for The Partridge Family star. In addition, numerous fans have offered their prayers and well-wishes which she said meant a lot to her brother. Unfortunately, though, fans of Bonaduce’s radio show had to endure weeks without him as he worked toward recovery.

In April, Bonaduce shared with fans, “I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.”

It’s sad to think months have passed with Danny Bonaduce’s condition still going undiagnosed. In the meantime, the star’s sister said, “Along with Dairy Queen dipped cones and your messages, he is feeling the love.” She further thanked fans for their ongoing support.