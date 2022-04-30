‘The Partridge Family’ Star Danny Bonaduce Taking Leave From Radio Show Over Medical Issues

In the early ’70s, Danny Bonaduce played young Danny Partridge on the classic TV show The Partridge Family. Fifty years later, Danny Bonaduce is now 60 years old with his own radio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, a Seattle-based daytime talk show.

Sadly, Danny Bonaduce has been forced to take a leave of absence from his radio show, citing unspecified health problems. In a statement posted to his Twitter account, the Partridge Family star broke the news to his fans.

“Some news to share,” Bonaduce wrote. “I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys and I’ll be back on the air soon.”

“Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce,” the actor added. “I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon. pic.twitter.com/spn9mScAHY — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) April 29, 2022

Fans and fellow actors alike reached out to Bonaduce to offer their support, the actor received hundreds of well wishes after posting his health update. Among them was Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who wrote, “Send you lots of love Danny.”

Gabrielle Carteris, star of Beverly Hills, 90210, chimed in as well, saying, “Thinking of you and hoping all goes well. You are a fighter – always have been. I have incredible respect for you.”

Danny Bonaduce Mourns the Loss of ‘Partridge Family’ Costar David Cassidy

Though Danny Bonaduce met the hardship with comedy, this is no doubt a frightening time for the Partridge Family star. And the loss of his Partridge Family costar and “older brother” David Cassidy to illness just a few years ago probably makes it all the worse.

In a 2018 interview with People, Danny Bonaduce discussed how difficult it was to lose someone so close to him. “From 1970 to 1974, it was like being in the company of a god,” Bonaduce said. “Normal things didn’t happen for David Cassidy. He wasn’t just like an older brother, he was my idol too.”

“There was something otherwordly about being around David Cassidy,” the Partridge Family star continued. “He was a huge star.”

David Cassidy died from organ failure in 2017 after years of alcoholism. Though Cassidy successfully convinced friends like Danny Bonaduce that he was no longer abusing alcohol, he was still suffering behind closed doors. “I was completely shocked when he died,” Bonaduce said. “I thought he was doing better.”