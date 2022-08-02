‘The Ranch’ Star Kelli Goss Welcomes First Child, Posts Heartwarming Pics

The Ranch star Kelli Goss is over the moon as she welcomes her first child, little Wade Owen Wilmers last month. In a recent Instagram post, the star of the popular streaming comedy series shares photos of her family’s newest addition, little Wade Owen Wilmers.

Actress Kelli Goss Adds A New – And Very Important – Title To Her Resumé…Mom!

On Thursday, July 21, actress Kelli Goss gave birth to her first child and she quickly shared pics of the adorable little guy on her Insta page. The Netflix star announced her son’s birth on July 29, sharing a gallery of pics documenting the first few moments after her son’s arrival. The post includes several images of The Ranch and her husband as they bond with their new little one in the hospital.

Goss begins her post with the necessary newborn stats, noting her new bundle of joy, Wade Owen Wilmers, weighs in at 7 lbs 9 oz. Goss’s post also shares that little Wade Owen arrived measuring 20.5 inches.

“One week with our Wadey Baby has flown by,” the new mother shares on her July 29 Insta post.

“[B]ut has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives,” Kelli Goss adds in her Insta message. The TV star goes on to note that she and Wade’s father “welcomed our perfect baby boy (!!) in the most peaceful loving and beautiful way,” on July 21. The actress adds that their birthing experience was a great one “with the most badass and caring nurses & doctors.”

“Parenthood feels so good on both of us,” Goss adds.

“[B]ut the complete shift in our souls and the absolute LOVE we have for our son is truly incredible,” she adds. “We love you so much it hurts Wade.” The actress then signs off the message with a red heart emoji from “mom + dad.”

Little Wade Arrives Just A Couple Months After The Ranch Star Makes Her Big Announcement

Kelli Goss and her husband Justin Wilmers wed in the fall of 2021, however, one of their biggest announcements came months later, when Goss shared her adorable baby bump in a recent Insta post. In the post, Goss shares pics of herself standing on the beach donning a gorgeous white bikini with the sun setting behind her. All while she proudly shows off her growing belly.

“Our little secret is getting too big to keep,” the star says in her post. Goss goes on to note that she and Justin were “so excited to share [baby Wilmers] coming this July – yes, in like 2 months,” she quips.