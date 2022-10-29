‘The Shining’ Star Shelley Duvall Returning for First Movie in 20 Years

Actress Shelley Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, is coming back to the big screen for her first movie in 20 years. This time, she’s got a role in The Forest Hills, which is an independent horror-thriller from writer-director Scott Goldberg. This new movie also happens to star Dee Wallace, Edward Furlong, and Chiko Mendez. In the movie, we will follow a disturbed man who happens to be tormented by nightmarish visions. This all happens after he suffered head trauma while camping out in the Catskill Mountains. What role will Duvall play? That of the mother of Rico, a mentally and emotionally disturbed man played by Mendez. Her voice will be his inner voice in the flick, too. Goldberg is serving as a co-producer of this movie, Deadline reports. Scott Hansen is producing the movie along with Dreznick Goldberg Productions and Digital Thunderdome Studios.

“We are huge fans of The Shining and it’s honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s Halloween and George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites,” Goldberg said. “Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

Shelley Duvall Has Rather Wide-Ranging Career

In case you did not know, then Shelley Duvall is an actress, writer, and producer. She’s known for collaborating with people like Robert Altman, Woody Allen, Stanley Kubrick, Terry Gilliam, and Steven Soderbergh. Duvall happens to be known for her film work that includes Brewster McCloud, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, Annie Hall, Three Women, The Shining, Popeye, Time Bandits, Roxanne, and The Portrait of a Lady. Duvall has been honored with a Peabody Award, the Cannes Film Festival’s prize for Best Actress, two Emmy nominations, and a BAFTA nomination, among many other accolades.

Meanwhile, Duvall made her most film recent appearance with Shirley Jones, Cloris Leachman, and Louise Fletcher in a 2002 comedy titled Manna from Heaven. Duvall announced her retirement that year, too. In November 2016, Duvall popped up with an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw on his Dr. Phil show.

She told him a lot about her struggle with mental illness. She said in the interview, “I am very sick. I need help.” Many people saw the segment and considered it quite exploitative. People were making a big deal out of Duvall’s appearance with McGraw. Among those speaking out about it were Kubrick’s daughter Vivian, actress Mia Farrow, and actor-comedian Patton Oswalt. They took the show and McGraw to task in a very open way.