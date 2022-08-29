‘The Sopranos’ Star Bob LuPone Dead at 76

The Sopranos star actor Robert “Bob” LuPone passed away on Saturday, August 27 after a three-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. LuPone was 76.

While TV fans know Bob LuPone well as Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the hit HBO crime drama series The Sopranos, the Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor has a major legacy in the industry.

Bob LuPone earned his Tony nomination for his role as Zach in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line. LuPone later portrayed the disciple James in the film version of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1973.

The MCC Theater Pays Tribute To The Late Actor Bob LuPone

Shortly after news of Robert “Bob” LuPone’s death was released, the MCC Theater an off-Broadway space, released a statement about the legendary actor. The MCC Theater was founded by Bob in 1986.

According to the statement, LuPone was a man who “lived fearlessly.”

The statement notes that LuPone was well known for his “great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection.” The statement also tributes LuPone by noting the actor was “a whole lot of heart.”

“Bob was a force,” the Sunday, August 28 statement continues.

“An advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm,” the MCC Theater’s release adds of the longtime actor, noting that LuPone was “deeply wise as he looked into our souls.”

“We will miss him deeply and always,” the moving statement adds. “He was our best friend.”

While Bob LuPone carried his own legacy in the business, he also has a major familial connection to Broadway. LuPone’s younger sister is the Broadway icon, Patti LuPone.

Robert LuPone Leaves A Lasting Legacy

In addition to his role on the hit HBO crime-drama series, LuPone stepped into the lighter side of HBO’s original programming as well. He starred as Len Schneider a neighbor to Sex and the City’s character Samantha Jones in the award-winning series.

LuPone was also a regular on several daytime TV soap operas over the years, including Guiding Light and All My Children. Bob LuPone even earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in All My Children.

One of his film costars, Ted Neely, remembers the actor as a “kind & gentle spirit with a great sense of humor,” in a moving tribute to LuPone on his Twitter page. Neely starred alongside the late actor in the film production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Neely adds that LuPone is “One of the best performers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” And, Neely says, “Bob always did everything to the very best of his ability.”