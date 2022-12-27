‘The Sopranos’ Star Reveals He Got in a Car Crash During First Day on Show

A star of the famed HBO series The Sopranos had a very interesting way to introduce himself to lead actor James Gandolfini. And it was not in a way most would expect. Michael Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti on there. Michael’s main job was to drive Tony Soprano, played by Gandolfini, around and take care of the boss. Apparently, there was a mishap when Imperioli was on his first day as part of the show. He actually crashed the car in which he was driving. And Gandolfini’s response to the whole thing proves to be interesting.

“The first day of work, I had to drive him,” Imperioli said in an interview, CinemaBlend reports. “I didn’t have a driver”s license, you know, but I didn’t tell anybody that because I wanted the job. Because Christopher’s job was to drive Tony.” But Michael didn’t know how to drive. “But I’m like, well, how hard could it be? I had to drive backwards down the sidewalk with trees on both sides and extras running out of the way. Delivering dialogue to Tony Soprano. Looking forward. I mean, that’s hard to do. Even if you know how to drive which I do now. I did it like four times the fifth time. Boom, right into the tree. The airbags go off, Jim’s head snaps back.”

Michael Imperioli of ‘The Sopranos’ Actually Threw Emmy Into The Garbage

Ouch! That’s got to hurt Gandolfini something terribly bad. Imperioli was driving the star of the show around. And wham, bam, they’re in a jam. Yet notice the response from the star of the show himself. “It’s my first day I met the guy,” Imperioli said. “There’s smoke, people are running. And I’m like, ‘They’re gonna fire me, man, this is really bad.’ I look over and he’s laughing hysterically.”

Imperioli happened to have won an Emmy for his portrayal of Moltisanti on The Sopranos. But he ended up throwing his Emmy into the garbage for a little bit. On the night he won, his wife reportedly was not a big fan of it. Through her suggestion, Imperioli ended up tossing the award right into the trash can. After they went to bed, they woke up the next morning around 11 a.m. She said, according to Imperioli, “Can you order coffee? And don’t forget to take your Emmy out of the garbage.”

Meanwhile, fans of The Sopranos are probably reflecting on the death of Tony Sirico earlier this year. Sirico played the infamous Paulie Walnuts on the HBO show. Robert Iler, who played A.J., the son of Tony and Carmela Soprano, remembers Sirico getting serious with him. Sirico let Iler know that he had his back in case anyone started messing with the child actor.