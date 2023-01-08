The Truth About Nicolas Cage’s ‘Freaky’ Two-Headed Snake That He Gave Away to the Zoo

Less than a year after his two-headed snake, Harvey, passed away at 14 years old, Nicolas Cage is setting the record straight about how he came to own the unusual reptile in the first place.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2022, Nicolas Cage spoke about the “urban legends” he’s heard about himself. This is including the story about the two-headed snake. He said that urban legend was accurate and spoke about what led to him purchasing the reptile for $80,000.

It Started With a Dream

“I was dreaming about two-headed eagles,” Nicolas Cage told the late-night talk show host. “One night I had this dream and then the next day my manager at the time got a phone call saying, ‘I’ve got a two-headed snake that I found in Northridge [California] and I think your client Nic Cage would be interested.”

Nicolas Cage also spoke about how he would actually feed the two-headed snake, especially when the heads would fight each other over food. “I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them,” he explained. The actor admitted that things got “a little too freaky” for him. So, he decided to donate the unusual animal to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. “So I took it to the Audubon Zoo … It lived for 14 years and it died just recently.”

As previously reported, Harvey was donated to the zoo as a juvenile in August 2008 by Nicolas Cage. It was noted that the snake’s cause of death was due to health issues related to old age. According to a 2019 Wired article, the reason there are two-headed is due to a disorder known as dicephaly. It occurs in just one of every 100,000 snakes born in the world. It occurs in one out of 10,000 born in captivity.

Along With Harvey the Two-Headed Snake, Nicolas Cage Has Other Unique Animals

While speaking to GQ in early 2022, Nicolas Cage opened up about his other animals besides Harvey, the two-headed snake. While chatting about his Maine coon, Merlin, Cage describes the animal as being so kind and loving.

“Sometimes he puts his arms around me when he’s sleeping,” Nicolas Cage stated. “And I think it’s my wife, and I go, ‘Oh, Rico.’ And then it’s Merlin.”

After the owner of his favorite local pet store passed away, Nicolas Cage said he took some of the leftover animals there. They included a couple of turtles and a fish with a bum eye that Cage felt bad for. The animals currently live in aquariums that line his kitchen and bar counters. “My job is to care for them,” Cage explained. “Make sure they’re happy and safe.”

When speaking out one of the freshwater turtles, Nicolas Cage said, “Eventually I’ll have to donate him, like I donate day two-headed snake to the Audubon Zoo.”