‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Gives First Look at Baby Girl Clover

Just two days after she and Ben Domenech welcomed their newborn baby girl, Clover Jade, Meghan McCain posted a series of a snapshot of the newest addition to the McCain family.

In her latest Instagram post, The View alum stated, “We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning. Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy, and exhausted.”

Meghan then shared the quote giving a toast to strong women. “May we be them. May we raise them.”

McCain and Domenech married in 2017. They now have two daughters, Clover and Liberty. Their oldest, Liberty, was born in 2020. Meghan previously issued a statement about the birth of Clover. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Domenech also stated that Meghan’s strength and love for their daughters are boundless. “I feel so blessed that she and Clover are both doing well,” he declared. “And I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Meghan McCain’s mother, Cindy, also shared a snapshot of her holding Clover. She revealed that the newborn is her and the late John McCain’s fifth grandchild.

Meghan McCain Gushes About How Incredible Motherhood Is

While speaking to DailyMailTV host Thomas Roberts in 2021, Meghan McCain opened up about becoming a mother for the first time.

“It’s incredible,” McCain stated about motherhood. “It’s like seeing your heart outside your body and it’s this total paradigm-shifting experience and, you know, it’s been amazing.”

The former talk show co-host then said it was a privilege to be Liberty’s mother and said it’s a beautiful experience. She also explained how her oldest daughter helped guide her through the darkest times of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re in such a dark, unhappy time and she wakes up every morning so excited and so happy – it’s wonderful.”

Meanwhile, McCain discussed how Cindy had helped her after the birth. She noted that she had a whole new appreciation for all the “garbage” she put her mother through when she was growing up as well as all the things her mother had to do. “Of course, I hope to emulate that relationship and I hope that Liberty has the same kind of relationship with her.”

McCain went on to add that there was so much she had to forgo during the pandemic. That includes having family time. She noted that when she gave birth, she couldn’t see family because of the restrictions at the hospital. Luckily, she’s a bit optimistic about the experience. “I’m just one of the millions of women who had to do it this way,” she concluded. “And, you know, you just sort of roll with it.”