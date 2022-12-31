‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters in Wake of Icon’s Death

Former The View co-host, Meghan McCain is remembering Barbara Walters’ iconic career following the news of her shocking death.

Only minutes after ABC broke the story, McCain penned a tribute to Walters, who served as McCain’s boss while she sat on the daytime talk show’s panel as one of the only conservative voices for two years.

“Barbara Walters will always be known as a [trailblazer],” McCain wrote on Twitter. “Her hard-hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.”

“Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of,” she continued. “Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Barbara Walters Helped ‘The View’ Win Over 30 Daytime Emmy Awards

The award-winning journalist and news anchor brought The View to television in 1997, and it is still airing as one of the most-watched daytime programs today. Walters sat as a panelist for the show from its debut until 2014. While she made three more guest appearances between 2015 and 2016, she officially retired from screen-side work when she gave up her position as a full-time host.

“I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said of her exit. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place.”

Barbara Walters did not give up her show when she left the stage, however. She continued as an executive producer until her death. And throughout her 25 years with the series, she helped it win numerous awards, including 31 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Her legacy, of course, did not begin with The View. The Sarah Lawrence graduate made history by becoming the first female co-anchor when she earned a spot with NBC News in 1974. And only two years later, she became the first-ever female lead anchor when she joined ABC News.

Throughout her nearly 50 years in the industry, she also held some of the most legendary interviews in modern history with people such as Katherine Hepburn, Monica Lewinsky, and Jimmy Carter.

Walters passed away on December 30 at the age of 93. Walter’s most recent network, ABC broke the story. And her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed the news.

Berger shared that Walters died “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.”

“She lived her life with no regrets,” she continued. “She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

As of yet, there are no further details about the events surrounding Walters’ death. She is survived by one adoptive daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.