‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Welcomes Second Child, Reveals Daughter’s Name

Meghan McCain, a former host on The View, has welcomed a new addition to her very own family with her husband. McCain announced that a baby girl named Clover Jade is now part of her family. She and hubby Ben Domenech are over-the-moon happy with Clover coming into their lives at this time.

McCain said in a statement to Daily Mail, “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.” Domenech adds, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters are boundless. I feel so blessed that she and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Cindy McCain, Meghan’s mother and widow of late Sen. John McCain, also loved the news of becoming a grandmother again. “The whole family is over the moon to welcome our newest bundle of joy, Clover,” Cindy McCain said. “Words can’t describe how excited I am to provide my granddaughter with all the love in the world.”

Meghan McCain and Her Husband, Ben Domenech, Are Also Parents To Two-Year-Old Liberty

Meghan McCain, 38, and Domenech are also parents to their two-year-old daughter, Liberty. They were married in November 2017. Back in September 2022, McCain announced that she was expecting her second child.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain wrote on Daily Mail at the time. “We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.

“Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give,” Meghan McCain wrote. “Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition.”

