‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will

Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“It sounds macabre, but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she’s such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films,” The View co-host Sunny Hostin said. Goldberg, 67, replied: “Actually they’re not. They’re not going to make films, because in my will it says, ‘Unless you speak to my family, try it.’ Try it.”

‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Involved In Emmett Till Movie

Recently, Goldberg, who starred in the movies Color Purple and Ghost, produced a movie about the life of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie, played by Danielle Deadwyler. Goldberg also co-stars in the production as Alma Carthan, Emmett’s grandmother. The movie is getting a lot of Oscar buzz.

Chinonye Chukwu, who directed the Till movie, has said that the Till family gave the project their blessing. She made the film with the intention to “not just show the inherent sadness and pain” of the story about the murdered teenager, but also highlight the “joy and love that is really at the root of the narrative.”

Meanwhile, in other Whoopi Goldberg-related items, did you know that the venerable star does not have any eyebrows? In a recent episode of the ABC talk-fest, Goldberg raised the subject. It was during a discussion of the bleached brow craze that is happening these days. Goldberg said, “I have to do this with a straight face.” Then, she reflected back on some celebrities who are getting some eyebrow work done. “Stars like Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, and Doja Cat are getting in on the trend of shaving or bleaching their eyebrows.”

She followed that up with a statement. “How do you feel about this no-brow look?” Goldberg then raised her own brows while looking into the camera. Co-host Sara Haines spoke up and admitted something. In six years of sitting next to Goldberg on the show, she never noticed that Goldberg didn’t have eyebrows. Haines said jokingly, “I look right into your eyes and I did not know this.” The View comes on Mondays through Fridays on your local ABC station.