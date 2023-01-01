‘The View’s Joy Behar Remembers Barbara Walters After Legendary Journalist’s Death

Stars and fans alike have been taking to social media recently to honor the legendary journalist Barbara Walters after her passing at the age of 93 on Friday. Among those paying tribute to the trailblazing news media icon are the women that worked closely with Walters on the popular daytime television talk show The View. Barbara Walters helped develop the show, she sat in the head hosting chair on the show for numerous seasons, and executive produced The View up until her death.

The View Host Joy Behar Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters in Saturday Appearance on Good Morning America

On Saturday, December 31, Joy Behar called into Good Morning America to talk about the late Barbara Walters. Although she was not appearing in the studio, Behar called into the daytime news show to discuss her relationship with her longtime friend and colleague, noting that she remains an important role model for many.

“She’s very much the role model for a lot of people in showbiz and the news world for sure,” Joy Behar says of the late news icon.

“She had a work ethic you couldn’t deny,” the longtime The View host continues of Walters in her tribute.

“She was always prepared and she was always working on her material,” she says. Joy Behar adds that Barabara Walters’s preparedness was almost legendary in the business.

“She never went out there and didn’t know what she was doing,” Behar says of Walters.

Walters First Spotted Joy Behar After A Comedy Show, Later Inviting Her Onto The View

During her interview on Good Morning America on Saturday, December 31 Joy Behar remembers Barbara Walters approaching her to step in as one of The View’s original hosts many years ago. According to Behar, Walters approached her with the idea after seeing one of Behar’s comedy shows. And, the longtime host and comedian says, Barbara Walters certainly had a funny side of her own.

“She could have a laugh, have fun, tell a dirty joke,” Behar recalls in her weekend tribute. “She was a lot of fun.”

“We were pals,” she continued. “We’ve had a lot of laughs on camera and off camera.”

Behar also joked that one of the reasons Barbara Walters landed some of the most high-profile interviews in the industry has to do with the fact the news icon never “went to the bathroom.”

“She had an incredible bladder,” Behar quips in the interview. “And that’s why she could always jump on those interviews before anybody else did.”