‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Slammed Over Comments From New Interview

Whoopi Goldberg is hearing it from fans and getting slammed over her comments that are part of a new interview. Goldberg, who usually can be found on The View, did chat it up with The Times. Her “cancelation” was brought up and it caused Goldberg to open up with a rant. She went on about whether the Jewish people are a race or not. That’s something that got Goldberg into trouble earlier in the year.

So what is Whoopi Goldberg saying now? She says that Jewish people themselves are divided on whether they’re actually a race or not. She even quoted one of her Jewish friends as saying, “Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race.”

Whoopi Goldberg Brings Up The Holocaust In Latest Rant

Well, the interviewer pointed out what many have already said on this topic. The person points out that the Nazis viewed the Jews as a race, therefore (in this context) they should be discussed as such, TMZ reports. Goldberg had a retort for that comment. She said, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

Goldberg then decides it would be a good idea to double down on the Holocaust. She said that it was not about race, from her point of view. Whoopi Goldberg said, “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

Goldberg’s Big Issues Might Have To Do With Semantics

Now, the interviewer makes a case for Whoopi Goldberg to think about. The person points out that physical tests were being done on Jews to determine if they were, in fact, Jewish in Nazi Germany. This emphasizes again that the Nazis viewed Jews as a race. But Whoopi Goldberg had some pushback coming. She said, “They did that to Black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”