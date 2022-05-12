‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Got All Emotional Over the Gift Her Nanny Gave Her for Mother’s Day

For seven years, The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The pair married in 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Together, the couple then had two children – a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remington Alexander. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in 2021, after a year of divorce proceedings.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was awarded primary custody of the children. And though she, of course, enjoys spending time with them, Clarkson admits that being the single mother of two small children is no easy task. Between her demanding career and fulfilling her duties as a mother, she has virtually no time to herself.

For this reason, the thoughtful Mother’s Day gift from her nanny was almost too sweet to bear. In an interview with Extra, Kelly Clarkson opened up about her special Mother’s Day.

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or I’m with kids,” Clarkson said. “So my nanny – I literally almost cried – like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down, I was like, ‘What??!!'”

The Voice coach didn’t go into detail about her Mother’s Day outing, but she did say that it was a great time. “I had the best day,” Clarkson said. “It was amazing and I love her.”

Her costar, rapper Snoop Dogg, agreed with the singer that personal time is essential, especially as a parent. “No one understands how important time is,” he said.

‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Hints That New Music Is on the Way

The main subjects of the interview were Mother’s Day and The Voice winner, K-pop singer, AleXa. However, sitting down with major music stars like Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg without asking about upcoming projects? It can’t be done.

To close out the conversation, both Snoop and Clarkson were asked about the possibility of new music on the horizon. Both stars were carefully aloof about their personal projects. “We may get some new music,” Snoop said. “And we may be back for Season 2.”

Kelly Clarkson gave a similar response to her The Voice costar. “Maybe…” Clarkson said. “I do have something coming out. It’s not…I don’t want to excite people. It is not maybe what people think, but it is something to kind of bridge to another project, so…”

When asked if it was a new song, Clarkson remained noncommittal. “It is similar,” she said. “I can’t describe it, really. It’s really hard to do.”