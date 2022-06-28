‘The Voice’ Fans Are Going Nuts After Kelly Clarkson Called Out Blake Shelton

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton aren’t just coworkers, thanks to their time together on The Voice, they’re also longtime friends. Their friendship, however, isn’t built on compliments and commonalities (although they do share passions and careers in music). Instead, the duo seems to compete for who can serve the best insult toward the other.

Back in December, for example, Blake Shelton went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and sang Kelly’s praises. “Kelly is a great person and an incredible artist and a great talk show host,” Shelton explained before following up with the burn we all knew was coming.

“[But she is] the worst coach we’ve ever had on The Voice,” he added with a grin. Jimmy Fallon then reminded him of Adam Levine, after which Shelton amended his opinion, awarding Kelly Clarkson the title of “second worst.”

‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Fires Back at Blake Shelton

While flipping through her annual Kelly Clarkson Show yearbook, the American Idol alum fired back at her friend with a not-so-subtle jab about his record on The Voice. In the Instagram video celebrating the Season 3 finale of her talk show, Clarkson rattled off a few fun facts.

Kelly revealed that Season 3 featured 180 episodes, 1,027 guests, 169 Kellyoke songs, and nine Emmy nominations. Then she arrived at her games record, at which point she saw the perfect opportunity to diss Blake Shelton. “I competed in 28 games and I only won 15 of them. This must be the feeling that Blake has on The Voice,” she said with a mock-evil laugh.

Clarkson is, of course, referencing Blake’s record as a competitor on the hit show. Blake has competed in every season, and even though he’s the most successful coach, he’s only won 8 of the series’ 20 seasons.

Fans React to Blake Shelton Yearbook Diss

Kelly Clarkson fans flooded the comments of her yearbook post with messages of love for both the show and its star. Unsurprisingly, there were also plenty of comments about her mention of Blake Shelton – fans can’t get enough of their heartwarmingly vicious friendship.

“The Blake comment was so on point! Kelly is seriously the funniest! I love the yearbook thing!” one fan wrote. “Shots fired!” another said, tagging Blake Shelton. “Love the Blake comment! I love Blake actually, but that was funny! I will miss you with Blake on The Voice! Hope you return next season!” added a third.

As far as we know, Blake Shelton hasn’t responded to the comment, as he neither responded to the post nor mentioned it on his own social media. That’s not really how their “feud” works, though. His response will likely come in the form of an equally cutting jibe on TV.