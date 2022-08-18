‘The Wire’ Star Anwan Glover’s Son Killed in Maryland Shooting

Last weekend, tragedy struck the Glover family when The Wire alum Anwan Glover’s son, Kavon, was shot and killed near his hometown of Washington D.C. The 29-year-old was on the 128000 block of William Beanes Road on Saturday, August 13, when he was fatally wounded at around 2:25 a.m.

On Monday, the actor confirmed the death of his son on Instagram. “Tomorrow isn’t promised,” the heartbroken father wrote. “Love your people today.”

Kavon Glover was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Moments later, he was pronounced dead at the scene, launching a homicide investigation. At this time, the perpetrator and their motive remain unknown.

“We’re looking into all possibilities as to why he was at the location, who he was visiting,” said Deputy Chief James McCreary. Sadly, Kavon Glover was just one of five homicides in the area over the weekend.

Anwan has yet to speak further about the loss of his son. His close friend, Ron Moten, however, revealed to Fox that the Wire star is absolutely shattered by the loss. “I know this hit hard,” Moten said. “[Anwan Glover] is really a family man. And his kids, his children are special to him.”

“I talked to him. He’s devastated,” Moten continued. “But the support he’s getting from the community is definitely helping. And he asked people to keep them in their prayers.”

‘The Wire’ Star Anwan Glover’s Efforts to Make Safer Communities

Nothing can touch the pain of losing a child. Tragically, however, Anwan Glover is no stranger to street violence. Born and raised in Washington D.C. like his son, the Wire star was shot an astounding thirteen times in his childhood. And that was just the beginning of a long road of devastation.

Back in 2007, Glover’s brother Tayon was fatally shot in D.C., and in 2011, the Wire star’s son had his first brush with gun violence. Just three years later, the actor suffered a brutal beating and stabbing at a nightclub in the area. Though he survived the attack, he sustained serious injuries.

Unable to stand by any longer, Anwan Glover began an anti-gun violence campaign in the D.C. area. “I was shot at 12,” the Wire star recalled to Fox in a 2020 interview. “And I didn’t want to be there, but that was our neighborhood and that’s what happened. It broke my heart to be like, you know, I just want to have fun. It made me mad.”

“A lot of times my agency [will say], ‘Anwan, why don’t you move to LA? Your career could go so [much] further. Why don’t you go to New York?'” Glover continued. “My city needs me. I feel that if I abandon my city, it’ll get worse.”

“The kids are crying out for help,” the actor explained of youth gun violence in D.C. “A lot of times these kids don’t have a father figure. They just need a hug.”