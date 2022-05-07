‘The Wonder Years’ EP, Director Fred Savage Fired for ‘Inappropriate Conduct’

Fred Savage is out as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years over numerous allegations of inappropriate conduct. Disney announced the move on Friday. Savage did play a part in the original 1988 show he starred in as a young man. There has been no immediate word on a replacement.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” a spokesman for 20th Television says in a statement. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Fred Savage of ‘The Wonder Years’ Has Faced Other Allegations

In 2018, actress Alley Mills did claim that the OG show gets canceled after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed. She files it against co-stars Savage, 16 at the time, and Jason Hervey, 20 at the time. Mills says the lawsuit did reach a settlement out of court. She played the mother on that show. Also in 2018, a member of the crew on Savage’s show The Grinder filed a suit. That person stated that Savage attacked and harassed her in 2015. We get more from Deadline.

But Savage has also said that he avoided issues of childhood stardom. “I had really supportive parents and my friends and social life were not show business people,” Savage said in an interview with People. “I had a regular life. The being famous part was never really part of my experience.” Savage says that he did become insulated from it. “I got to go to the Emmys and be the grand marshal of the Mardi Gras parade and have all these cool experiences. But whether I was famous or not never really registered for me, and I think that was better in the long-term.”

Actor Had Starring Role As A Young Actor In ‘The Princess Bride’

He was a household name as a young actor. Back in 1987, he had a starring role in the famed movie The Princess Bride. You might remember his scenes where he asked his grandfather, played by classic TV star Peter Falk, to read him the story from a book. Those scenes remain fresh in the minds of fans. Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin were among the stars along with pro wrestler Andre the Giant.

So, here’s a classic TV hook for you to think about. Leave It To Beaver star Tony Dow actually had some very interesting comments about The Wonder Years. “Outside of The Wonder Years, I don’t think there’s been another show that’s done that,” Dow says in a 2017 interview with The Arizona Republic. His comments are focusing on the storytelling of the show.