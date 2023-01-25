‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey E. Bregman Gets Major Surprise on ‘The Talk’

Tracey E. Bregman, who plays Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless, received quite a surprise on Tuesday. Bregman is the proud owner of a new Emmy Award after hers was lost in a California wildfire in 2018. She won one back in 1985. It was for what’s now known as the Outstanding Younger Actress category.

Tracey E. Bregman also played Fenmore on The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS’ The Talk surprised Bregman, who debuted on The Young and the Restless back in 1983.

Tracey E. Bregman Stunned To See Onscreen Husband Bring Out Gift

“I understand the Emmy was damaged beyond repair,” said The Talk co-host Natalie Morales. “So your family at ‘The Young and the Restless’ wanted to have something for you.” “Oh, my God,” Bregman said upon seeing her onscreen husband, Christian Jules Le Blanc, bring a black box to the stage, USA Today reports.

“Now, I would like to present this, an Emmy for outstanding ingenue in a daytime drama series,” he said. “But this time it’s from the people who love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your ‘Young and the Restless’ family, and I am so honored to be able to give this to you.”

“I can’t thank you enough!” a shocked Tracey E. Bregman, 59, said. “I’m so overwhelmed to have this!” The show brightened up this moment with a cake. It celebrates the star’s 40th anniversary on Y&R.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at when a couple of stars from a popular ABC-CBS sitcom landed on Y&R. Telma Hopkins and Bryton James, who played Richie Davenport on Family Matters, showed up. Hopkins played James’ mother on the half-hour show. This time, she was playing Denise Tolliver. The character was a private detective who reveals shocking information about Amanda Sinclair, played by Mishael Morgan. She also shared scenes with James. This marked the first time they’ve worked together since Family Matters left the airwaves in 1998.

Natalie Morales Of ‘The Talk’ Started Appearing On ‘Y&R’ In Role

We mentioned Morales earlier. Well, she picked up a side hustle besides her work on The Talk. Morales was to begin a recurring role as an investigative journalist on The Young and the Restless in 2022. Before joining the CBS talk show, Morales had worked for about 21 years at NBC News.

She plays reporter Talia Morgan on Y&R and her work takes her to investigate Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters on the show. “You know, she’s the one who faked her own death,” Morales said. “She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”