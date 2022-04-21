this-iconic-burt-reynolds-movie-just-got-axed-from-hbo-max

“Deliverance,” an iconic 1972 survival thriller movie starring Burt Reynolds, has reportedly been officially removed from the HBO Max streaming catalog.

APer IMDb, “Deliverance” follows outdoor fantastic Lewis Medlock (Burt Reynolds) as he takes his friends on a canoeing trip they’ll never forget. Into the dangerous American back-country. Reynolds starred alongside Jon Voight, Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Ed Ramey, and Billy Redden in the movie. “Deliverance” was an incredible success, and was even nominated for various awards. This includes Academy Award for Best Picture and Golden Global Award for Best Motion Picture.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that prior to his passing in 2018, Burt Reynolds spoke to Conan O’Brien about how one of the “Deliverance” movie quotes is still being quoted. “I’ll be driving sometimes in the car. And some guy will pull up beside me and say, ‘You got a mighty pretty mouth,’” Reynolds goes on to share with the late-night talk show host.

Burt Reynolds Says Women Got ‘Deliverance’ Quicker Than Men

During an interview with Beverly Cinema in 2012, Burt Reynolds opened up about “Deliverance” and why women actually got the movie quicker than men. “You know, for so many years men threw the word rape around and never thought about what they were saying. And I think the picture makes men think about something that’s very important. That we understand the pain and embarrassment. And the change of people’s lives.”

While discussing props from the movie, Burt Reynolds shared where he got the bone that came out of his leg from. “I went to a butcher in Clayton and I said, ‘I really want that really huge bone that you have there.’ And then I broke it backwards. And I said, ‘I need some blood.’ And he said, ‘I’ve got a lot of blood.’ And he gave me a huge pail of blood, real blood. So it didn’t look like that stupid ketchup that they have in movies.”

Burt Reynolds then revealed that when he went out and stuck it through his legs. He poured the blood over it. “I must say, a lot of guys got kind of ill over it. But it had a wonderful effect. It had the effect that I wanted it to have, which that it was frightening. And it worked internally for me. It was an external thing that worked internally.”

Ronny Cox also chimed in to say he got sick due to the effect. “There were so many shocking things, I mean, of course, the rape. But my shoulder being out of place. Their stomachs were turned by that.”

“His shoulder is amazing. Have you seen him do that?” Burt Reynolds declared pointing to Cox. Jon Voight went on to add, “A lot of reasons to get sick in this movie.”