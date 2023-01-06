‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Shares ‘Now-and-Then’ Photo With Husband Alan Hamel

Actress Suzanne Somers is still very much in love with her longtime husband, Alan Hamel. Somers headed over to Instagram where she put up an old-school photo of them together. But she also added a current-day snap of the two of them together. It’s a sweet look at the couple over the years.

She and Hamel have been married for 46 years but have been together a lot longer. “Still smiling 55 years later,” Somers, who began dating Hamel more than five decades ago, captioned the photo on Instagram.

Back in 2020, when they celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary, Suzanne Somers shared a tribute to Hamel. She said that she “loves” being his wife in the tribute. “Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel – how I love being your wife. Married today 44 years and together 53 years!” Somers captioned an anniversary video shared to Instagram.

Suzanne Somers Said That She Enjoys Being With Husband Alan Hamel

“I don’t want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary! Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video,” Suzanne Somers wrote. She thanked her son, Bruce Somers Jr., and his wife, Caroline, for the video.

Also in 2020, Somers opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Hamel. She said, “I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al. There is juice and zest in this chapter!”

Somers and Hamel got married in 1977 after dating for several years. Somers went on to find smash success on hit TV shows Three’s Company, where she played Chrissy Snow, and Step by Step. Other TV work also included another show titled She’s the Sheriff. She also built up and grew a lifestyle and fitness empire over the years.

“We worked hard to get to this place where we’re comfortable,” Suzanne Somers told PEOPLE. “And we are so content together. We dance together, and we have a cocktail together at night. It’s romantic and sexy. And it’s not old people romantic. It’s cool!”

A year earlier in 2019, Somers made headlines when she revealed that she and Hamel often have sex twice a day. “I said it and I didn’t think about it at all,” Somers said. “But the whole message is that it isn’t over. I never knew that what we have now would be so amazing. We’re having the best time.”

What about their long-lasting marriage? Suzanne Somers said, “We don’t fight and we don’t have moody days. I wake up in the morning with a spring in my step.”