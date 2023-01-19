‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Claims Missing Husband Is Still Alive, But Not Everyone Agrees

While Tiger King star Carole Baskin claims that her missing husband is still alive, officials in Florida think differently. Baskin claims that her ex-husband, Jack Don Lewis, is “alive and well in Costa Rica.” The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is not buying her word for one minute.

“We have not received any communication from our federal partners that confirms the location of missing person Mr. Don Lewis,” the sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital on Thursday. Lewis is still considered to be missing by authorities.

Authorities have confirmed that Lewis is still listed as a “missing endangered adult.” Their missing person case for him is “still active.”

Sheriff’s Office Indicates Carole Baskin’s Husband Is ‘Still Missing’ At This Time

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office said that Carole Baskin’s allegations that their office had received documents from Homeland Security notifying them they had found her ex in Costa Rica “has not happened” and Lewis is “still missing.”

A clip of Carole Baskin in Tiger King 2 shows her saying that she possibly received documents from Homeland Security detailing Lewis’ whereabouts. Baskin denies ever being involved in her second husband’s disappearance, Fox News reports.

That show popped up in 2021. But fans have recently taken an interest in Baskin’s story once again. They have been focusing on the documents she seemed to provide from the Netflix series.

Baskin was contacted by Fox News Digital. She provided a link to her Big Cats Rescue organization. It showed a screenshot of paperwork from the episode. Excerpts of the copied screenshot have been blacked out and appear to say, “Lewis is currently alive and well in Costa Rica.” Lewis and Baskin were married for six years before his disappearance in 1997.

The Disappearance Of Jack Don Lewis Remains A Plot Line In ‘Tiger King’

Lewis’ disappearance happened to be part of the many plot lines covered in Tiger King. The program offered an in-depth look into the world of big cat sanctuaries from a few very different perspectives.

One view came from eccentric animal lover Joe Exotic, who claimed Carole Baskin was responsible for Lewis’ death. In 1997, Lewis went missing and was declared dead by authorities. Baskin has never been charged with a crime related to the cold case. She spent much of 2020 releasing statements refuting the accusations made in the series by her chief rival Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, as well as Lewis’ kin.

“The investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance remains a priority for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as do all missing person cases,” authorities told Fox News Digital. Baskin is still holding on to her story at this time.