‘Tiger King’s Doc Antle Arrested in South Carolina

Doc Antle of Tiger King fame is now under arrest in South Carolina as TMZ is reporting from online jail records. The records indicate Antle, whose real name is Bhagavan Antle, is under arrest in Horry County, South Carolina. The arresting agency is reportedly the FBI. Antle is the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari. He’s been on the receiving end of criticism over the years for his operation.

Another report offers more insight. It indicates that federal law enforcement sources close to the investigation say the charges have to do with money laundering. He’ll be in court next week. Antle receives an indictment from Virginia in 2020. It is for felony wildlife trafficking. That comes after an investigation found evidence he trafficked lion cubs between South Carolina and Virginia.

Antle says to TMZ after that indictment, “I am terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia, and how they have sought to involve my daughters in this matter.” He denies that any act or conduct could ever be considered as “animal cruelty.” Antle has come under fire from PETA for hosting guests like Larsa Pippen and Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty. He reportedly allowed them to interact with young animals.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic says that he was not consulted on a new series, Joe Vs. Carole. During an interview with Radio Times, John Cameron Mitchell, who plays Joe Exotic in this series, revealed that the production staff advised him to not contact Exotic about the role. “Production encouraged not to,” Mitchell says. “We also wanted to be impartial. We’re not on Joe or Carole’s side. And you know, he would demand to see the script. It would just be a nightmare.”

John Cameron Mitchell Admits That He Was Not Fan Of Show

So, Mitchell apparently was not a big fan of Tiger King at all. He talked about it in an interview with Vulture. The actor did say that the Tiger King documentary on Netflix just did not have much empathy. Mitchell said that the show would treat the subject matters differently. He also adds that the point of it all was more focused on a viewer feeling superior. “Look how crazy these people are, we don’t particularly care about them, let’s all feel better than them,” Mitchell said. Tiger King follows the life of Joe Exotic, an Internet celebrity and an exotic animal park owner. The feud with Animal Sanctuary owner Carole Baskin is at the center of the Joe Vs. Carole series. Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live fame plays Baskin opposite Mitchell.